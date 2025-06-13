Karishma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor passes away while playing polo

Sanjay Kapoor, the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor, passed away at the age of 53.

According to Indian media, Sanjay, who was residing in the UK, was playing polo with friends when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death due to a heart attack.

Some reports also claim that Sanjay may have accidentally swallowed a bee during the game, leading to a severe allergic reaction. However, doctors stated he was brought in dead, and the likely cause was cardiac arrest.

Sanjay Kapoor was the son of renowned industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapoor, founder of the Sona Group. Sanjay played a key role in India’s auto industry and served as the chairman of Sona Comstar, a global supplier of components for electric and conventional vehicles.

He married Karishma Kapoor in 2003, but the couple divorced in 2016. They have two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Despite the separation, Sanjay frequently visited Mumbai to meet his children.

Later, he married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev, and in 2018, they welcomed a son named Azarias.

Following news of his death, Karishma Kapoor’s sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan were seen arriving at her residence.