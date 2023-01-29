Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other Punjab cities

Severe earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on Sunday, the meteorological department said.

Reports in local media suggest that the magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 6.3, with the epicenter of the earthquake recorded in neighboring Tajikistan at a depth of 150 kilometers.

There were no reports of any damage from the earthquake as tremors were felt in other cities of Punjab as well.

The quake created panic among residents of the twin cities as people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

It was reported that several neighboring countries including Iran, India, and other regions also witnessed severe tremors.

More to follow...