Search

Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other Punjab cities

Web Desk 12:32 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, other Punjab cities
Source: File photo

Severe earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi on Sunday, the meteorological department said.

Reports in local media suggest that the magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 6.3, with the epicenter of the earthquake recorded in neighboring Tajikistan at a depth of 150 kilometers. 

There were no reports of any damage from the earthquake as tremors were felt in other cities of Punjab as well.

The quake created panic among residents of the twin cities as people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

It was reported that several neighboring countries including Iran, India, and other regions also witnessed severe tremors.

More to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Holiday announced in Islamabad on Jan 30 owing to 'UAE president's visit'

08:59 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Islamabad court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s remand in sedition case

03:13 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Matric, intermediate passing marks increased to 40 percent in Islamabad

11:32 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry's bail plea hearing underway in Islamabad court

09:14 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

PTI challenges Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Punjab caretaker CM in Supreme Court

10:24 AM | 27 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker sports minister

11:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Esra Bilgic’s new bold photoshoot in see through dress goes viral

01:26 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Karachi PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Islamabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Peshawar PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Quetta PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sialkot PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Attock PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujranwala PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Jehlum PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Multan PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Bahawalpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujrat PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nawabshah PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Chakwal PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Hyderabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nowshehra PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sargodha PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Faisalabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Mirpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: