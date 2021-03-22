COAS Bajwa hopes PAF to achieve new heights under Air Chief Marshal Zaheer's command
Share
RAWALPINDI – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber, Incoming Chief of Air Staff (CAS) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS congratulated Air Chief Marshal Zaheer on assumption of command of one of the most decorated and battle hardened Air Force in the world.
COAS expressed his best wishes and hoped that Pakistan Air Force will achieve new heights under his capable command.
Earlier today, President Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on the newly-appointed air force chief at a ceremony held in Islamabad.
Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar takes charge as ... 11:01 AM | 19 Mar, 2021
...
- Efforts underway to rescue Pakistani sailors stranded in Red Sea: FO08:25 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- When #pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe – Video of Dananeer ...08:14 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Karachi student 'mistreated' over pending school fees07:53 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- COAS Bajwa hopes PAF to achieve new heights under Air Chief Marshal ...07:36 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Indian actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-1904:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Amna Ilyas in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus03:04 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021