COAS Bajwa hopes PAF to achieve new heights under Air Chief Marshal Zaheer's command

RAWALPINDI – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber, Incoming Chief of Air Staff (CAS) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS congratulated Air Chief Marshal Zaheer on assumption of command of one of the most decorated and battle hardened Air Force in the world.

COAS expressed his best wishes and hoped that Pakistan Air Force will achieve new heights under his capable command.

Earlier today, President Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on the newly-appointed air force chief at a ceremony held in Islamabad.