Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar takes charge as new PAF chief

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Mar-2021/air-marshal-zaheer-ahmad-babar-appointed-new-pakistan-air-force-chiefISLAMABAD – Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu took charge as the new Air Chief of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at an impressive change of command ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

On the occasion, outgoing Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan pinned badges on the new air chief and presented him the command sword.

The outgoing air chief also reviewed guard of honor. A formation of JF-17 fighter jets presented salute to him.

In his farewell address, outgoing Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said serving Pakistan Air Force over four decades has been a privilege, honor and a matter of immense satisfaction for him.

He said the PAF is a strong element of national defense and pride of the nation.

Khan added the air force once again lived up to the expectations of the nation and proved to be guardians of blue skies in the Operation Swift Retort. He said our response was timely and well calibrated which kept the adversary at bay.

Despite testing times, he further said, the PAF has made great strides on its journey to excellence and continued transformation for the Next Generation Air Force 2047. "Our vision requires relentless pursuit in the years and decades to come."

Congratulating Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on his appointment as the Air Chief, Mujahid Anwar Khan said his successor is a sound professional with extraordinary leadership qualities. He expressed the confidence that during his tenure, the PAF will scale to new heights of excellence.