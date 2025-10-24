Rawalpind ATC orders blocking of Aleema Khan’s passport, ID card for skip hearings

RAWALPINDI – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has ordered blocking of national ID card and passport of Aleema Khan, a sister for PTI founder Imran Khan, after she failed to appear in court despite multiple arrest warrants.

The ruling came during the hearing of a case related to the November 26 protests, in which Aleema Khan is one of 11 individuals charged.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who conducted hearing in the case, expressed frustration at Aleema Khan’s absence, noting that while she was present at various other locations, she had repeatedly failed to attend court hearings. This was despite four previous arrest warrants issued against her, which were also non-bailable.

Additionally, the court ordered the seizure of Aleema Khan’s surety bonds, further complicating her legal situation.

The case stems from the protests held on November 26, where several individuals, including Aleema Khan, were implicated in violent demonstrations.

This legal action against Aleema Khan is part of a larger ongoing investigation into those involved in the protests, with authorities showing growing impatience over her failure to comply with the legal proceedings.