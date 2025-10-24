Pakistani court sentences man to six years for smuggling 60 iPhones

RAWALPINDI – A Rawalpindi court has sentenced a man to six years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 60 iPhones worth Rs 31.4 million into Pakistan.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court also ordered the confiscation of the convict’s assets.

The accused, Zahoor, was arrested last month at Islamabad International Airport while attempting to smuggle the valuable phones from Dubai into Pakistan.

The case was heard by the Anti-Customs Crimes Special Court, where Judge Shabana Rasalat delivered the verdict.

During the trial, the court found Zahoor guilty of the smuggling charges and sentenced him to six years in prison. Furthermore, all of his movable and immovable assets were ordered to be seized.

The 60 boxed iPhones, which Zahoor had concealed, were also confiscated by the authorities, with the court ruling that they should be handed over to the state.

Following the verdict, Zahoor was taken into custody and transferred to Adiala Jail.