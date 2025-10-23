Govt to refund Rs3.45b to over 66,000 pilgrims from last year’s Hajj

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to refund Rs3.45 billion to 66,377 pilgrims who performed Hajj last year.

The refund process will be completed by October 31, directly transferring the amounts into pilgrims’ bank accounts. For Hajj 2026, the 40-day package has been set at Rs. 1.15 million, while the 25-day short Hajj package will cost Rs. 1.2 million.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the ministry and the government strive to minimize Hajj expenses and improve arrangements each year. He added that last year, a “Hajj Nazim Scheme” was introduced to assist pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, with one guide assigned to each group.

He noted that during Hajj 2025, savings of around Rs. 3.5 billion were achieved in accommodation, food, and transport expenses, which are now being returned to the pilgrims.

Refunds will be distributed as follows:

12,286 pilgrims to receive Rs. 12,000 each

13,939 pilgrims to receive Rs. 25,000 each

8,496 pilgrims to receive Rs. 48,000 each

20,302 pilgrims to receive Rs. 75,000 each

10,945 pilgrims to receive Rs. 90,000 each

400 pilgrims to receive Rs. 110,000 each

The process begins today and will conclude by October 31. Pilgrims who received full facilities in Saudi Arabia are not eligible for refunds, while those who couldn’t fully avail housing, transport, or other services are being reimbursed.

For Hajj 2026, pilgrims will again receive travel bags and Saudi SIM cards offering internet access and 300–600 call minutes. The training system for pilgrims will also be improved.

The minister added that all applicants under the government scheme must deposit a second installment of Rs. 650,000, while bookings under the private quota are nearly complete.

Responding to a question, Secretary of Religious Affairs Dr. Atta ur Rehman said that during last year’s Hajj, facilities such as tea in Mina and Arafat and transport for all pilgrims were provided. He emphasized that complaints are promptly addressed and that people suffering from serious illnesses like cancer should avoid undertaking the pilgrimage.