Field Marshal Asim Munir’s landmark visit boosts Pakistan-Egypt Military Ties

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Egypt to advance defense cooperation and forging closer ties between Islamabad and Cairo.

During high-level meetings, Field Marshal Munir engaged with Egyptian Defence Minister General Abdul Maged Saqar and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa Fatehi, discussing regional security, joint defense strategies, and ways to deepen military collaboration. Munir emphasized that stronger ties between Pakistan and Egypt would not only benefit both nations but also contribute to peace and stability across the region.

The COAS was accorded a grand welcome at Egypt’s Ministry of Defence, including a Guard of Honour, and paid tributes at the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier and the grave of former President Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat, underscoring the historic ties between the two countries.

In a significant spiritual engagement, Field Marshal Munir also met Sheikh Ahmed El Tayab, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, highlighting the importance of tackling extremist ideologies and promoting a true understanding of Islam to protect the Muslim Ummah.

This visit marks a new chapter in Pakistan-Egypt relations, combining strategic defense cooperation with efforts to promote religious harmony and regional stability.