Gold sees another dip in Pakistan as per tola rate drops by Rs2,000

KARACHI – After experiencing a sharp rise, gold prices in Pakistan have now begun to fall, bringing relief to buyers.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of 24-karat gold has dropped by Rs2,000, now standing at Rs431,862 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs1,714, bringing the cost to Rs370,252.

The association also noted a drop in global gold prices, with the value of gold per ounce falling by $20, now priced at $4,095 on the international market.

Despite the recent price drops, experts say the gold market remains volatile, influenced by both local and international factors.

A day earlier, the price of gold decreased by Rs3,500 per tola to settle at Rs433,862. The price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs 3,001, which came down to Rs371,966.