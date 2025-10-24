Price of naan, roti increased by Rs5 amid ‘rising costs’

LAHORE – The price of naan and roti has been raised by Rs5 in Lahore, while in Rawalpindi, the local bakers’ association has announced a shutter-down strike on October 28 in protest of rising costs.

The president of the United Naan Roti Association said the price of fine flour has increased by Rs4,500 to Rs5,000 per bag, leading to a new price of Rs30 for naan. This surge in flour prices has forced the association to adjust the price to meet rising operational costs.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Naanbai Association has called for a complete closure of tandoors in Rawalpindi on October 28.

The association expressed frustration over the arrest of more than 25 bakers under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance, accusing the administration of preventing them from raising the price of roti despite increasing flour prices.

The bakers argue that the cost of flour, semolina, and fine flour has doubled over the past two months, making it impossible to sell roti at lower prices.

They criticized the government for not providing any subsidies and condemned the administrative crackdown, which they claim is putting their livelihood at risk.

The association also pointed out that while no action is being taken against flour mill owners for raising prices, bakers are being targeted, with their tandoors being shut down and their businesses disrupted.