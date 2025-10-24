IHC orders criminal action for killing stray dogs in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled that individuals or organisations involved in the killing of stray dogs in Islamabad will face criminal charges and possible imprisonment.

The court’s landmark decision mandates the registration of FIRs against those found responsible for such actions, marking a significant step toward the humane treatment of animals in the capital.

IHC’s Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by animal rights activist Nelofar through her lawyer Altamush Saeed. Nelofar argued that despite previous assurances from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to implement a humane method for controlling the stray dog population, known as the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Release (TNVR) program, stray dogs were still being killed in brutal ways.

TNVR is a well-established and ethical approach to managing stray dog numbers without resorting to lethal measures.

As part of her case, Nelofar presented photographic evidence showing the bodies of dead dogs being transported in a CDA truck. This contradicted the CDA’s earlier claims made in court. Dr. Ghani Ikram, an eyewitness to the incident, testified that he saw several dead dogs being carried in a CDA vehicle, and when he confronted the driver, the driver fled the scene.

In response to these developments, the IHC took strong action, directing the Director of Municipal Administration (DME) of the CDA to appear in person and provide an explanation. The court also ordered that all stray dogs in Islamabad be vaccinated and cared for according to the established policies, rather than killed.

Justice Soomro’s ruling emphasized that if any evidence of stray dog killings emerges, FIRs must be filed against those responsible. The next hearing in the case is set for October 27, 2025.