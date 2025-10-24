Hira Mani faces backlash over bold photoshoot [See Photos]

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hira Mani has once again found herself at the center of social media criticism due to her bold fashion choices.

Known for regularly sharing photos and updates from her daily life on her social media accounts, Hira Mani has garnered a massive following.

In her latest post, the actress shared a striking photoshoot, where she appeared quite attractive. However, the outfit and the boldness of the shoot sparked backlash from some of her followers.

Several social media users deemed her attire inappropriate, with some accusing her of being too daring in her appearance.

One user commented, questioning Hira’s decision to post such photos, especially as her sons are growing up.

Another remark suggested that the nature of her work is influenced by the industry’s demands, implying that these kinds of images are expected in her line of work.

Additionally, some critics suggested that the actress should consider covering up more, with one user suggesting that she pay attention to how her body is portrayed.

This is not the first time Hira Mani has faced criticism for her sartorial choices. Previously, she had been criticized for a saree photoshoot in the rain, where she was similarly targeted for her bold poses.

Despite the ongoing backlash, Hira Mani has not responded to the criticism, leading many to believe that she is focused on following her own preferences.