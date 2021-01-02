Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,184 new cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 82 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,184 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said Saturday.

Out of 82 deaths, 44 died on ventilators during the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday, total active cases stand at 35,130 active COVID cases in Pakistan.

At least 10,258 people have died so far while 438,974 have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

Pakistan has so far recorded 484,362 cases and Sindh remains first in terms of new cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 216,632 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 139,341 in Punjab, 59,023 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,020 in Islamabad, 18,181 in Balochistan, 8,303 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,862 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,085 individuals have lost their lives in Punjab 3,582 in Sindh, 1,661 in KP, 421 in Islamabad, 224 in Azad Kashmir, 184 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has conducted 38,229 in the last 24 hours while 6,775,307 tests conducted samples have been tested so far.

Ventilators occupied % (4 major areas)

Islamabad – 42%

Multan – 41%

Peshawar – 35%

Lahore – 32%

Oxygen beds occupied % (4 major areas)

Peshawar – 59%

Multan – 36%

Islamabad – 33%

Karachi – 32%