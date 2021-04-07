Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals

Ramadan is around the corner and Muslims across the globe are preparing for the auspicious month with zeal and zest. Offering a chance to enhance their spirituality and rejuvenate their faith, Muslims fast all day long.

Yet, at times balancing work, private life and time to pray can get exhausting and difficult. But Ramadan is the auspicious month where we all devote time exclusively for Allah so here are some tips to juggle your time during Ramadan for the people who are working:

1. Time Management

Time Management in Ramadan is crucial hence to divide the time systematically one requires a structured timetable. Further, to maximize productivity during Ramadan, the time-division between work commitment and the time to pray should be prioritized accordingly. Time should be dedicated to various acts of worship such as the recitation of the Qur’an, dhikr and salaah.

2. Don’t Miss Suhoor

Suhoor is one of the most significant parts of Ramadan since a person’s day should begin with a pre-dawn meal. Apart from providing nutritional health and energy for the day, Suhoor is also a rewarding Sunnah. “Eat suhoor, for in suhoor there is a blessing.” Sahih Muslim

A person should try to wake up 15 minutes before Suhur in order to pray Tahajjud salaah albeit only 2 rakaats. Du’a should also be made during this time, as the last portion of the night is a time of acceptance. One should use the time between Suhur and Fajr to recite the Qur’an.

3. Make the Most of Your Commute

During the day, a person must be mindful of utilising every moment. A lot of people have to travel more since their workplace is physically distant from their home. During the travelling period, it is a great opportunity to do dhikr and to recite or listen to the Qur’an. Moreover, it is advised to be mindful of refraining from the disobedience of Allah.

4. Take Some Time Out for Allah

Sparing time from a hectic work schedule can be difficult, but one could always pray in Masjid near the office. During Ramadan, Namaaz breaks should be utilized completely as they help in keeping you refreshed and active for the rest of the day. Reciting the Qur’an should be done and one should encourage fellow Muslim colleagues to also attend the prayer rather than wasting time in idle talk or on social media.

5. Prepare Iftar at Home

Preparations of Iftar can be a very exhausting and tedious job that should not be only the job of the women. Hence it is advised that after returning to work and taking some rest, one should help in the preparation of the mean. The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) himself would assist in various household tasks. Family members should also be encouraged to do the same.