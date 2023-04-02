Search

Pakistan

Fitrana fixed at Rs320 per person this year

Web Desk 09:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2023
Source: File photo

The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr this year has been fixed at Rs320 per person.

Religious scholar and former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced this on Sunday. The rate is based on the prices of staple food such as flour, dates, raisins, cheese or barley, as per the Islamic Shariah.

The importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr lies in helping the poor and needy people in society, especially on the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr. This act helps the poor and needy on Eid-ul-Fitr and is a way for Muslims to give back to their community and earn blessings from Allah Almighty.

According to Mufti Muneeb, the market price of 2.25 kilogrammes of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs320 per head. The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, and dates should pay minimum Rs480 and Rs2,800 per head, respectively.

Similarly, a faithful who wants to pay Fitrana at the rate of raisin should pay Rs6,400 per head for first-class dates and Rs4,800 per person for second-class raisin.

A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before the Eid prayers.

If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay Sadqa-e-Fitr for his dependents, such as wife, children, dependent relatives or servants.

If anyone had been unable to fast for the whole month of Ramadan, he or she should pay the whole month Friday as compensation worth Rs9,600 in proportionate to flour price, Rs14,400 for barley, Rs 84,000 for dates, Rs192,000 for raisin first class and Rs144,000 for second-class raisin.

Similarly, Kufara (compensation) for leaving 30 fasts in wheat would be Rs19,200, for wheat Rs28,800, for barley, Rs168,000 dates, Rs384,000 raisin first class and Rs2,88,000 for second class raisin.

Kufara in wheat would be Rs3,200, barley Rs4,800, dates Rs28,000, raisin Rs64,000 first class and Rs48,000 for second class raisin.

