Search

PakistanRamadanRamadan News

Pakistan's Ruet body meets next week for Ramadan moon sighting

Web Desk 11:24 AM | 15 Mar, 2023
Pakistan's Ruet body meets next week for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, will meet on March 22 in Peshawar to look for the Ramadan crescent.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee chief Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the meeting of the central committee, which will also be attended by the other officials.

In a notification issued from Ministry of Religious Affairs, it said “The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramadan-ul-Mubarik 1444 AH will be held In-Shaa-Allah in the evening of Wednesday, the 22nd March.

It further mentioned that meetings of the zonal or district committees will be held at the same time at their respective headquarters.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted the possible date of starting the holy month of Ramadan 2023. PMD said that the possibility of sighting the new moon of Ramadan on March 22 (Wednesday).

The weather forecast institution made the announcement as Muslims in the South Asian country are waiting eagerly for the start of the holy month.

PMD said the new moon of the ninth Islamic month is expected to be born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on 21-03-2023, and the first Ramadan will be on March 23, Thursday. Met Department also predicted partly clear weather in most parts of the country on the evening of March 22.

VIP menu for Ramadan moonsighting committee dinner draws public ire

As PMD makes predictions about the moon, an official meeting of the moon sighting body Ruet-e-Hilal committee will be held in Islamabad to sight the crescent.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan Army 'not available' for election duty

10:35 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Office timing for Ramadan 2023 decided

08:05 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Civil, military officials cannot retain gifts exceeding $300 as Pakistan rolls out new Toshakhana policy

05:53 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Punjab announces Pakistan's 'largest' Ramadan relief package

12:00 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Free wheat flour and subsidised petrol for a million in Islamabad during Ramadan

11:31 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief aid reaches quake-hit Syria

09:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's Ruet body meets next week for Ramadan moon sighting

11:24 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,240

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,900 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: