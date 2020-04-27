Ramadan Pakistan: Sehri Time Sargodha, Iftar Time Sargodha, Ramadan Calendar 2020
Share
Sargodha: The blissful and bright month of Ramadan has just begun. Ramadan is one among the five primary pillars of Islam and Muslims all across the world observe fast during this holy month from dawn till dusk to attain the happiness of the Almighty Allah.
The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar.
This year, the month of Ramadan began on 25th of April 2020 in Pakistan after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the sight of the Ramadan moon.
Earlier, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, had stated that the crescent will be sighted in accordance to the lunar calendar on 24 April 2020.
As the timings for Sehar and Iftar differ in different regions of Pakistan, find below the Sehar/Iftar timings for Sargodha.
Fiqh Jafria: Suhoor Time -10min | Iftar Time +10min
|Ramadan
|Date
|Sehar
|Iftar
|1
|25-Apr-20
|04:02 AM
|06:46 PM
|2
|26-Apr-20
|04:01 AM
|06:46 PM
|3
|27-Apr-20
|03:59 AM
|06:47 PM
|4
|28-Apr-20
|03:58 AM
|06:48 PM
|5
|29-Apr-20
|03:57 AM
|06:49 PM
|6
|30-Apr-20
|03:55 AM
|06:49 PM
|7
|1-May-20
|03:54 AM
|06:50 PM
|8
|2-May-20
|03:53 AM
|06:51 PM
|9
|3-May-20
|03:52 AM
|06:51 PM
|10
|4-May-20
|03:50 AM
|06:52 PM
|11
|5-May-20
|03:49 AM
|06:53 PM
|12
|6-May-20
|03:48 AM
|06:54 PM
|13
|7-May-20
|03:47 AM
|06:54 PM
|14
|8-May-20
|03:46 AM
|06:55 PM
|15
|9-May-20
|03:45 AM
|06:56 PM
|16
|10-May-20
|03:44 AM
|06:56 PM
|17
|11-May-20
|03:43 AM
|06:57 PM
|18
|12-May-20
|03:41 AM
|06:58 PM
|19
|13-May-20
|03:40 AM
|06:59 PM
|20
|14-May-20
|03:39 AM
|06:59 PM
|21
|15-May-20
|03:38 AM
|07:00 PM
|22
|16-May-20
|03:37 AM
|07:01 PM
|23
|17-May-20
|03:36 AM
|07:01 PM
|24
|18-May-20
|03:36 AM
|07:02 PM
|25
|19-May-20
|03:35 AM
|07:03 PM
|26
|20-May-20
|03:34 AM
|07:03 PM
|27
|21-May-20
|03:33 AM
|07:04 PM
|28
|22-May-20
|03:32 AM
|07:05 PM
|29
|23-May-20
|03:31 AM
|07:05 PM
|30
|24-May-20
|03:31 AM
|07:06 PM
- PM Imran prays for speedy recovery of Sindh Governor from coronavirus01:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Issuance of agriculture loans underway in Punjab12:53 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi tests positive for COVID-1912:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Punjab govt launches 'Smart Sampling' to limit COVID-19 spread12:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Shibli Faraz takes oath as Federal Minister for Information and ...11:41 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ayeza Khan urges fans to make their own face masks at home03:22 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- These Pakistani celebs have come forward to support Maulana Tariq ...03:14 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- Anushka to make digital production debut with 'Pataal Lok'02:52 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020