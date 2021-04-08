Samina Ahmed all set to make Hollywood debut

Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai's ground-breaking marriage has been met with a lot of positivity since the adorable duo is loved by the fans.

The proud husband revealed that Samina Ahmed is ready to make an entry in Hollywood.

Turning to his social media handles, Alif actor Manzar Sehbai shared a post yesterday in which he informed the fans about the vaccine and urged the fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Commenting on Manzar Sehbai's post, a user named Rubina Javed asked, "Where is Samina?"

Replying to the question, Sehbai revealed that his wife is in Thailand to shoot a Hollywood serial and will return on May 6.

Both veterans make the cutest couple and fans can’t stop adoring them. Age is nothing but a number when it comes to love, and these two are living proof of it.

Sehbai and Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony back in April 2020.