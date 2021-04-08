US blacklists Pakistani group on human smuggling charges
Web Desk
04:18 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
US blacklists Pakistani group on human smuggling charges
Share

WASHINGTON – The United States treasury department imposed sanctions on a Pakistan-based transnational human smuggling network that brought a number of illegal migrants since 2015.

A Pakistani national, Abid Ali Khan, operated the human smuggling network to smuggle illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A press release issued by the US Justice Department said ‘According to court documents, between January 2015 and December 2020, Abid Khan, 40, allegedly organized, led, and worked, with others in his Pakistan-based smuggling network to facilitate the travel of undocumented individuals to the United States.

Abid Khan was also indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia for allegedly smuggling undocumented people into the US.

Karachi cops arrested for releasing Nigerian ... 05:08 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Sindh capital arrested and remanded two Sindh police personnel for ...

The recent sanctions require blocking all the assets of this group in the US and prohibit all dealings with them by US persons.

This network offered their illegal services for an average cost of $20,000, which included fees to procure fraudulent or counterfeit documents and make payoffs to corrupt officials, documents further reveal.

Pakistan Customs foils bid to smuggle endangered ... 10:31 PM | 17 Oct, 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan Customs officials have foiled a major attempt to smuggle dozens of endangered falcons and one ...

More From This Category
Trans-dancer ‘burnt alive’ in Lahore
04:40 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran addresses D-8 summit hosted by ...
03:52 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Teenager ‘set on fire for resisting rape ...
01:25 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
US psychiatric facility releases Meera after ...
12:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Naya Pakistan Housing: PM Imran breaks ground of ...
11:44 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
Filipino man dies after doing hundreds of squats ...
11:35 AM | 8 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This video of Amjad Sabri’s son will bring you in tears   
04:54 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr