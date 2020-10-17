Pakistan Customs foils bid to smuggle endangered falcons worth Rs200 million
10:31 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Pakistan Customs foils bid to smuggle endangered falcons worth Rs200 million
KARACHI – Pakistan Customs officials have foiled a major attempt to smuggle dozens of endangered falcons and one houbara bustard worth around Rs200 million in Karachi, it emerged on Saturday. 

The officials, who term it an unprecedented anti-smuggling operation, also arrested two suspects during the action. 

The endangered bird is caught by traffickers in mountainous north of the country and later smuggled them to Gulf region, where people use them for hunting sport. 

According to an official, the trade of the falcons, which has been declared endangered, is strictly banned. 

The customs officials estimated the value of the seized 75 falcons and one houbara bustard at Rs200 million. 

