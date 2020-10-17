Marriage Act — Groom arrested in Islamabad for arranging dance, liquor party
ISLAMABAD – Eight persons including three women and groom from a marriage ceremony in a raid in an area of Rawat for violating marriage act, a police spokesman said on Saturday.
A police party under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Rawat raided at a marriage function in Payaal and held eight people for jubilant aerial firing, arranging dance party, drinking liquor and amplifier act, he added.
The accused were identified as Babar Shahzad (groom), Ahsan Mahfooz, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Yousaf, Moyasar Hussain.
Liquor bottles, weapons, ammunition and Rs 100,000 were also recovered from them.
A case has been registered against them on violation of marriage ordinance and arranging dance party.
