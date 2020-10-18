Huge fire engulfs Lahore’s Hafeez Center 

08:25 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
Huge fire engulfs Lahore’s Hafeez Center 
Share

LAHORE – Massive fire has engulfed a large portion of Hafeez Center Plaza, situated on Main Boulevard, in Gulberg area of Lahore today (Sunday).

The fire brigade was called soon after the fire broke out around 6:00 Am. 

More than 16 vehicles and 40 fire fighters are putting hectic efforts to control the fire.

According to media reports, several people were trapped on the roof of the plaza.

Millions feared loss in the enraged fire so far, but no loss of life has been reported.

https://twitter.com/AshishG0swami/status/1317684869040795650 

The fire started om the second floor of the Center. The center is famous for its innumerable computer and mobile phones shops.

https://twitter.com/jibranbloch/status/1317696416832249861

The process of extinguishing the fire is underway as the fire has engulfed the other portions of the bulding as well. 

The cause of fire is not known yet.

This is a developing story... 

More From This Category
Stage set for PDM power show in Karachi today
12:28 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project ...
11:47 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
PDM's anti-govt campaign getting decisive, says ...
11:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
Pakistan Railway introduces online booking for ...
11:16 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
At least 10 dead in Skardu bus incident
10:29 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
Pakistan rejects unwarranted comments of Indian ...
09:54 AM | 18 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
With over 7 billion views, ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed YouTube video ever
01:19 PM | 17 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr