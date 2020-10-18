Huge fire engulfs Lahore’s Hafeez Center
LAHORE – Massive fire has engulfed a large portion of Hafeez Center Plaza, situated on Main Boulevard, in Gulberg area of Lahore today (Sunday).
The fire brigade was called soon after the fire broke out around 6:00 Am.
More than 16 vehicles and 40 fire fighters are putting hectic efforts to control the fire.
According to media reports, several people were trapped on the roof of the plaza.
Millions feared loss in the enraged fire so far, but no loss of life has been reported.
https://twitter.com/AshishG0swami/status/1317684869040795650
The fire started om the second floor of the Center. The center is famous for its innumerable computer and mobile phones shops.
https://twitter.com/jibranbloch/status/1317696416832249861
The process of extinguishing the fire is underway as the fire has engulfed the other portions of the bulding as well.
The cause of fire is not known yet.
This is a developing story...
