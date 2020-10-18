Pakistan’s economy stable despite COVID-19 impacts, says Asad

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that Pakistan's economy remained stable despite deteriorating worldwide situation due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a private news channel, the minister said that the global economies, particularly the United States (US) economy collapsed due to Covid-19 situation.

The Indian economy also faced worst ever deficit due to the pandemic, he said.

He warned that second wave of Coronavirus has gripped the entire world and number of cases could increase in the country in case of negligence.

Replying to a question, he said the government is taking action against sugar mafia.

To another question, Asad Umar said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is speaking in Indian tone while sitting abroad.