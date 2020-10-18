VIDEO— Over 40 shops destroyed in major Lahore's Hafeez Centre fire
Sarfraz Ali
04:05 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
VIDEO— Over 40 shops destroyed in major Lahore's Hafeez Centre fire
Share

LAHORE - Nearly forty shops were destroyed as a major fire ravaged Hafeez Centre electronics market located in the city's Gulberg Main Boulevard area on Sunday, an official said. 

The fire was noticed by locals around 6:00 am and alerted the local administration. Shop owners alleged that fire tenders arrived late to the spot due to which the fire could spread further.

A number of officials reached the site, including Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassir Riaz and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh.

Massive fire at Lahore's Hafeez Centre 'controlled', says DG Rescue

Eyewitnesses said the fire started on the second floor of the building but gradually travelled to the fourth floor. CCPO Sheikh Omer said 25 people had been rescued from the building so far and there were no reports of casualties so far.

Social media was horrified as flames engulfed the Hafeez Centre electronics market located in the city's Gulberg Main Boulevard area on Sunday. 

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is reportedly in constant contact with the Commissioner Lahore Division and rescue officials to ascertain the situation. 

Here is how social media reacted to the fire:

Massive fire at Lahore's Hafeez Centre 'controlled', says DG Rescue

More From This Category
Captain (retd) Safdar's arrest occurred under ...
12:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Nawaz Sharif’s summons posted in local ...
11:19 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Sikhs from India to visit Pakistan for Baba Guru ...
10:44 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Roof collapse kills 5 of a family near Okara, 3 ...
10:14 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
No one will be allowed to oppose Pakistan Army: ...
09:53 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
Honour Killing: Women, daughter murdered in ...
09:27 AM | 19 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yolanda Hadid shares new photo of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl
12:08 PM | 19 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr