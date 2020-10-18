VIDEO— Over 40 shops destroyed in major Lahore's Hafeez Centre fire

LAHORE - Nearly forty shops were destroyed as a major fire ravaged Hafeez Centre electronics market located in the city's Gulberg Main Boulevard area on Sunday, an official said.

The fire was noticed by locals around 6:00 am and alerted the local administration. Shop owners alleged that fire tenders arrived late to the spot due to which the fire could spread further.

A number of officials reached the site, including Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassir Riaz and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started on the second floor of the building but gradually travelled to the fourth floor. CCPO Sheikh Omer said 25 people had been rescued from the building so far and there were no reports of casualties so far.

Social media was horrified as flames engulfed the Hafeez Centre electronics market located in the city's Gulberg Main Boulevard area on Sunday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is reportedly in constant contact with the Commissioner Lahore Division and rescue officials to ascertain the situation.

