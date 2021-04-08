Trans-dancer ‘burnt alive’ in Lahore
Police in Punjab capital have found body of a young transgender woman, local media reported on Thursday.
Investigators suspect Chunnu, 25, was burned alive at her house in Nishtar Colony’s Asif Town.
The 25-year-old had come to Lahore from Mandi Ahmadabad, her friend Sana told the police.
Chunnu used to perform on different events on bookings and never had a fight with anybody, her friend added.
Police have taken her mobile phone into custody while further investigation is underway with no reports of an arrest so far.
This is the third death of a transgender person in three days.
5 killed in love for trans-dancer; Chahat ... 07:54 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
PESHAWAR – A transgender person named Chahat was expelled from Kohat district for being a "threat to law and ...
