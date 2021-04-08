Trans-dancer ‘burnt alive’ in Lahore
Web Desk
04:40 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Trans-dancer ‘burnt alive’ in Lahore
Share

Police in Punjab capital have found body of a young transgender woman, local media reported on Thursday.

Investigators suspect Chunnu, 25, was burned alive at her house in Nishtar Colony’s Asif Town.

The 25-year-old had come to Lahore from Mandi Ahmadabad, her friend Sana told the police.

Chunnu used to perform on different events on bookings and never had a fight with anybody, her friend added.

Police have taken her mobile phone into custody while further investigation is underway with no reports of an arrest so far.

This is the third death of a transgender person in three days.

5 killed in love for trans-dancer; Chahat ... 07:54 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

PESHAWAR – A transgender person named Chahat was expelled from Kohat district for being a "threat to law and ...

More From This Category
US blacklists Pakistani group on human smuggling ...
04:18 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran addresses D-8 summit hosted by ...
03:52 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Teenager ‘set on fire for resisting rape ...
01:25 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
US psychiatric facility releases Meera after ...
12:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Naya Pakistan Housing: PM Imran breaks ground of ...
11:44 AM | 8 Apr, 2021
73 pc Pakistanis believe country heading in wrong ...
10:24 AM | 8 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This video of Amjad Sabri’s son will bring you in tears   
04:54 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr