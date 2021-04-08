LIVE: PM Imran addresses D-8 summit hosted by Bangladesh
03:52 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran addresses D-8 summit hosted by Bangladesh
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing to the 10th Developing Eight (D-8) Summit’ being hosted by Bangladesh in virtual format.

The theme of the summit is “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing Power of Youth and Technology”.

The summit will be attended by heads of states/governments of eight D-8 member states – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Turkey.

The 10th D-8 Summit is expected to adopt a declaration and the decennial roadmap 2020-2030.

