LIVE: PM Imran addresses D-8 summit hosted by Bangladesh
03:52 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing to the 10th Developing Eight (D-8) Summit’ being hosted by Bangladesh in virtual format.
The theme of the summit is “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing Power of Youth and Technology”.
April 8, 2021
The summit will be attended by heads of states/governments of eight D-8 member states – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Turkey.
The 10th D-8 Summit is expected to adopt a declaration and the decennial roadmap 2020-2030.
