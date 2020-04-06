'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

LUCKNOW - Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus on March 20, has been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow after she tested negative for COVID-19 infection consecutively for the second time this week. Her earlier five reports showed her as coronavirus positive.

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive ... 03:40 PM | 26 Mar, 2020 LUCKNOW - Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her Covid-19 test for the third time. Recent ...

In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she developed signs of flu on her return from London. She claimed that she was unaware of the corona infection until she tested positive. In another post, Kanika had stated that she wanted to see her three children and hopes she tests negative for coronavirus soon.

Kanika Kapoor becomes emotional after fourth ... 02:37 PM | 30 Mar, 2020 LUCKNOW - Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been all over the news ever since she tested positive for the ...

Kanika's troubles, however, are likely to increase now that she is discharged from the hospital. Three FIRs have been filed against Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in Lucknow despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. Kanika is the first Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in India.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.