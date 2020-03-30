Kanika Kapoor becomes emotional after fourth positive COVID-19 test

LUCKNOW - Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been all over the news ever since she tested positive for the coronavirus. And as her fourth test came out positive earlier on Sunday, the singer turned emotional and penned a heartfelt and hopeful note on Instagram, giving an update on her health to fans.

She shared a quote that read: “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life.”

Along with the quote, Kanika wrote: “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

She had earlier announced her diagnosis on Instagram but later ended up taking down the post.

Earlier, a family member of the singer had also shared an update with IANS, saying: “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.”

Kanika had landed in India on March 9 from the UK and had travelled to Lucknow on March 11. Despite getting asked to self-quarantine herself, the singer had ignored the directives and had stayed at Lucknow’s Taj Mahal Hotel where she attended large public gatherings.

Earlier, legal action too had been taken with an FIR lodged against her. And as per the latest intel, two more have been filed against the singer over her irresponsible behaviour.

She later broke the news of her contracting the disease in a social media post: “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.”