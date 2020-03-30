Malala Yousafzai cuts her own fringe in self-quarantine, have a look
Share
LONDON - Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai is currently in self-isolation in the UK. The education activist, like everyone around the world, is trying to keep herself busy.
This led the Oxford University student to give herself a new look. Over the weekend, she shared a post on Instagram and captioned it: “Jonathan Van Ness: “Don’t try new lewks during quarantine. Me: Cuts my own fringe.”
Jonathan Van Ness is one-fifth of the popular Netflix show Queer Eye. He is known for his makeovers, fashion sense and cats. The Queer Eye star commented on the post and told Malala that she “slayed it”.
In the last few weeks, celebrities have taken to reading, cooking, spring cleaning, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma gave her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, a haircut; to keep themselves occupied as several countries have gone into lockdown.
What is your say on Malala's new look? Let us know in the comments section below.
- Fawad Ch warns of unverified Coronavirus testing kits11:42 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Russia, US discuss closer collaboration against coronavirus as global ...11:06 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus confirmed cases in Pakistan rises to 186510:37 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss steps taken ...09:44 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- ECC approves fiscal stimulus package of Rs1.2 trillion to counter ...08:56 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
- Asim Jofa successfully makes protective suit for healthcare workers ...04:36 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Contagion actors reunite to remind fans coronavirus is 'real life'03:29 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Atif Aslam praises PM Imran Khan for his efforts against coronavirus ...03:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019