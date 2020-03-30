Malala Yousafzai cuts her own fringe in self-quarantine, have a look

Web Desk
02:56 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Malala Yousafzai cuts her own fringe in self-quarantine, have a look
Share

LONDON - Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai is currently in self-isolation in the UK. The education activist, like everyone around the world, is trying to keep herself busy.

This led the Oxford University student to give herself a new look. Over the weekend, she shared a post on Instagram and captioned it: “Jonathan Van Ness: “Don’t try new lewks during quarantine.  Me: Cuts my own fringe.”

Jonathan Van Ness is one-fifth of the popular Netflix show Queer Eye. He is known for his makeovers, fashion sense and cats. The Queer Eye star commented on the post and told Malala that she “slayed it”.

In the last few weeks, celebrities have taken to reading, cooking, spring cleaning, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma gave her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, a haircut; to keep themselves occupied as several countries have gone into lockdown.

What is your say on Malala's new look? Let us know in the comments section below.

More From This Category
Meghan and Harry never planned on making Donald ...
05:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Asim Jofa successfully makes protective suit for ...
04:36 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Contagion actors reunite to remind fans ...
03:29 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Atif Aslam praises PM Imran Khan for his efforts ...
03:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Malala Yousafzai cuts her own fringe in ...
02:56 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Nauman Ijaz shares his thoughts on Coronavirus ...
02:50 PM | 30 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meghan and Harry never planned on making Donald Trump pay for security
05:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr