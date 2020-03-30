Atif Aslam praises PM Imran Khan for his efforts against coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus spreads globally, almost everyone is doing their part to help and Atif Aslam wants to appreciate our government for its hard work.

The singer recently posted a video on Instagram in which he lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government’s efforts in containing the coronavirus.

"I just wanted to appreciate PM Imran Khan for taking the necessary precautions and measures to deal with this pandemic," said Aslam.

"And I want to tell everyone to look after themselves and the people around them in the capacity that they can."

"The steps our respected Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking during this extremely difficult time are appreciable on every level. Please follow all the instructions of the government and let's volunteer to help our fellow countrymen in every way that we can,” he said to his fans and followers.

"I don't want anything from the government, I don't want anything from anyone... But I just wanted to appreciate our PM for everything that [he's] doing, for the steps that [he's] taking.

He went to to address the PM saying, "At this time, we are all with you and if you ever need our help, whatever we can do, we'll be there. Long live Pakistan."

