Jannat Mirza is giving us major holiday goals with her latest pictures

Jannat Mirza, the first Pakistani TikTok star to gain a whopping 13.9 million followers on the application, has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

Recently, the 23-year-old was spotted having fun in northern Pakistan. Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Mirza gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of Passu, Pakistan.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Mirza gave major holiday goals as she shared pictures from vacationing in northern areas, keeping her fans updated.

"I used to rush to defend myself against false accusations but now i watch to see who believes it, so i know who to cut off first."

The portraits shared by Jannat were the perfect scenic beauty featuring snow-capped mountains that served as the perfect background for the picturesque shot.

Moreover, Jannat's radiant smile showed that she was having a great time.

On the work front, Mirza is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.