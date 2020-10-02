10 celebrity couples that will convince you true love exists

10 celebrity couples that will convince you true love exists
No matter how the world changes, public will always be keen to know tales of celebrities meeting and falling in love.

Finding true love within the showbiz world often seems like a rarity. Couples make up and break up so fast it’s nearly impossible to keep tabs on everyone nowadays. But some pairs are meant to be and their bond is incredibly inspirational.

With so much love in the air, it’s difficult to choose the cutest celebrity couples. There are some that will make one believe in fairytales, while others simply have us hooked onto their public displays of affection.

People have been to obsessed with celeb couples forever and here, we've shortlisted the top 10 that are just too cute beyond words.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly

Sara Khan and Falaq Shabir

Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed 

Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Sidiqqui 

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri 

🧍‍♀️+🧍🏻= 🌈❣️ @shahbazshigri

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hoccane

⚡️ @farhan_saeed #HSA20

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

Which one of them is your favourite? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

