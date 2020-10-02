10 celebrity couples that will convince you true love exists
No matter how the world changes, public will always be keen to know tales of celebrities meeting and falling in love.
Finding true love within the showbiz world often seems like a rarity. Couples make up and break up so fast it’s nearly impossible to keep tabs on everyone nowadays. But some pairs are meant to be and their bond is incredibly inspirational.
With so much love in the air, it’s difficult to choose the cutest celebrity couples. There are some that will make one believe in fairytales, while others simply have us hooked onto their public displays of affection.
People have been to obsessed with celeb couples forever and here, we've shortlisted the top 10 that are just too cute beyond words.
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly
Sara Khan and Falaq Shabir
Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed
View this post on Instagram
We dont feel our selves as celebrities... WE SIMPLY CELEBRATE THE ULTIMATE TRUTH ON THIS PLANET AND BEYOND...AND THAT IS LOVE AND WILL KEEP ON NOT ONLY CELEBRATING IT BUT ALSO DEFENDING IT TILL THE LAST DAY OF OUR LIFE... LOVE N PEACE ❤ - MANZAR SEHBAI Photag @GulraizSarfraz
Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Sidiqqui
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt
Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hoccane
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain
Which one of them is your favourite? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
