COVID-19 claims 15 lives in Pakistan, 625 new cases surfaced in the last 24 hours

LAHORE – Covid-19 pandemic claimed 15 lives while 625 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after tests of 31,697 people were conducted over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 298,055 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

There are now 8,877 active cases in the country.

According to the latest reports, Sindh with 137 467 cases was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab 99,605, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 37,845, Balochistan with 15, 302, Islamabad with 16, 650, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 3808 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) with 2754.

As many as 6499 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the country.

Smart lockdown has been imposed in the several areas of Karachi after COVID-19 spike surfaced in the city.