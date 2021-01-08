Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again grabbed headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The 38-year-old was spotted alongside her mother visiting a salon amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Discovered by police officers, this comes out as a shock since the public has been subjected to strict lockdown rules. Chopra has received a lot of backlash since the news has gone viral with social media questioning her whether she was above the law.

"Why are you and your mum pictured at a salon getting your hair done when it's against the rules in the UK right now??!! Why are the rules different for you, who do you think you are?" an angry user wrote.

While netizens were pretty upset about this fiasco calling out on the celebrity culture, the Fashion star seemed to be at the salon for work. Avoiding any legal repercussions, she was quick to show the UK police the paperwork proving that her appointment was for a film.

An official statement was later released by her spokesperson:

"Following government guidance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hair was coloured by Josh Wood for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting," the statement added.

The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations, As per Film London and current government advice, by continuing to follow the approved COVID-19 guidance, Film and TV production can continue in the Capital and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in-line with the guidance."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was shooting for Text For You in London is now stranded in the city due to the lockdown. With some major Hollywood projects lined up back-to-back, she has The White Tiger in the pipeline all set for release on Netflix.