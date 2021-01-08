Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit
Share
Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again grabbed headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The 38-year-old was spotted alongside her mother visiting a salon amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Discovered by police officers, this comes out as a shock since the public has been subjected to strict lockdown rules. Chopra has received a lot of backlash since the news has gone viral with social media questioning her whether she was above the law.
"Why are you and your mum pictured at a salon getting your hair done when it's against the rules in the UK right now??!! Why are the rules different for you, who do you think you are?" an angry user wrote.
While netizens were pretty upset about this fiasco calling out on the celebrity culture, the Fashion star seemed to be at the salon for work. Avoiding any legal repercussions, she was quick to show the UK police the paperwork proving that her appointment was for a film.
An official statement was later released by her spokesperson:
"Following government guidance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hair was coloured by Josh Wood for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting," the statement added.
The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations, As per Film London and current government advice, by continuing to follow the approved COVID-19 guidance, Film and TV production can continue in the Capital and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in-line with the guidance."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was shooting for Text For You in London is now stranded in the city due to the lockdown. With some major Hollywood projects lined up back-to-back, she has The White Tiger in the pipeline all set for release on Netflix.
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir 11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally finished writing her memoir. Her book, titled Unfinished, takes you ...
- Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during ...07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- PCB announces schedule for PSL 2021 – Here’s when and where the ...07:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- NHA's merger into Naya Pakistan Housing Authority approved06:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan’s first coronavirus vaccine centre opens in Islamabad06:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- South Africa due in Pakistan after 14 years; Test squad announced05:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi is about human ...05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for invading privacy04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by sharing pictures with ...02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021