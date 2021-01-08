Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit
Web Desk
07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit
Share

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again grabbed headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The 38-year-old was spotted alongside her mother visiting a salon amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Discovered by police officers, this comes out as a shock since the public has been subjected to strict lockdown rules. Chopra has received a lot of backlash since the news has gone viral with social media questioning her whether she was above the law.

"Why are you and your mum pictured at a salon getting your hair done when it's against the rules in the UK right now??!! Why are the rules different for you, who do you think you are?" an angry user wrote.

While netizens were pretty upset about this fiasco calling out on the celebrity culture, the Fashion star seemed to be at the salon for work. Avoiding any legal repercussions, she was quick to show the UK police the paperwork proving that her appointment was for a film.

An official statement was later released by her spokesperson:

"Following government guidance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ hair was coloured by Josh Wood for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting," the statement added.

The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations, As per Film London and current government advice, by continuing to follow the approved COVID-19 guidance, Film and TV production can continue in the Capital and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in-line with the guidance."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who was shooting for Text For You in London is now stranded in the city due to the lockdown. With some major Hollywood projects lined up back-to-back, she has The White Tiger in the pipeline all set for release on Netflix.

Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir 11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally finished writing her memoir. Her book, titled Unfinished, takes you ...

More From This Category
Yasra Rizvi and Yumna Zaidi's Dil Na Umeed Toh ...
05:28 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Anushka Sharma lashes out on Indian media for ...
04:23 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Guru Randhawa sparks engagement rumours by ...
02:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2021
Dirilis: Ertugrul famed Gülsim Ali to share good ...
07:58 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Turkish and Pakistani stars call on PM Imran to ...
06:32 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Is Mahira Khan the mother of Zara Noor Abbas? ...
05:09 PM | 7 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra criticised for breaking COVID-19 protocols during London salon visit
07:51 PM | 8 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr