Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally finished writing her memoir.

Her book, titled Unfinished, takes you through the details of her life, including losing her father to cancer and the ups and downs of her successful career—first in pageants, then as the Bollywood queen, and now as a rising star in Hollywood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF13msvnWaB/?igshid=1uj1wxusn8lur

"I’ve always been private about my struggles which I will discuss in the book," said the ‘Quantico’ star.

Speaking about the books content, Chopra shared:”Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much unfinished.”

"The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF14L-Ynoy6/?igshid=8agqghtr679q

I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to... and even when I too was afraid," said the former Miss World.

She also shared how she’s never been afraid of adapting to change and feels no regret over the decisions that need to be taken for her own growth.

"Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required."

