Pakistan rise to No 2 in ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League
Pakistan also become first Asian team to win two bilateral series in South Africa
Pakistan out-classed South Africa in all departments to take home the ODI trophy and valuable ICC CWC Super League points with a comprehensive 28-run win in the series decider at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
Pakistan also became the first Asian team to register two bilateral series wins in South Africa. Pakistan posted a competitive total of 320/7 to set up the series finale nicely but South Africa found themselves short by 28 runs despite half-centuries by Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, and Andile Phehlukwayo.
A 2-1 win in the ODI series against South Africa has taken Pakistan to No.2 in the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup Super League table 🌟 🏆— ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2021
Check out ➡️ https://t.co/CPPx2MDCIe pic.twitter.com/vHVtHEwtqq
Pakistan’s victory was built on Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant century, his second in as many matches, captain Babar Azam’s 94, Hasan Ali’s sparkling 32 not out, and Mohammad Nawaz’s and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s three-fers.
Pakistan take the series 2-1 🎉— ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2021
They defeat South Africa by 28 runs in the final ODI.
Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi pick up three wickets each ☝️#SAvPAK | https://t.co/EAY308dfPG pic.twitter.com/GT6lAlQjqB
