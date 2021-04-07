Pakistani zaireen allowed to visit Syria

11:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistani zaireen allowed to visit Syria
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Syrian government has allowed Pakistani Zaireen to visit the country with certain SOPs and conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the visit should be coordinated with the Syrian company Al-Karnak for transport and tourism.

The Zaireen should also coordinate with the relevant airline, taking into consideration the required health conditions and Syrian government procedure.

Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual ... 11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – More than 1,100 Sikh pilgrims from India have been issued visas by Pakistan High Commission to ...

More From This Category
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual ...
11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
AJK assembly adopts resolution declaring Pakistan ...
10:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
‘Al-Bayza-II’ drills – CJCSC Gen Nadeem ...
10:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Good chance of Ramadan moon sighting on April 13 ...
08:34 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Ramadan moon sighting – Ruet-e-Hilal committee ...
07:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments linking rape with ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr