Pakistani zaireen allowed to visit Syria
11:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Syrian government has allowed Pakistani Zaireen to visit the country with certain SOPs and conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the visit should be coordinated with the Syrian company Al-Karnak for transport and tourism.
The Zaireen should also coordinate with the relevant airline, taking into consideration the required health conditions and Syrian government procedure.
Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual ... 11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – More than 1,100 Sikh pilgrims from India have been issued visas by Pakistan High Commission to ...
- Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments ...11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani zaireen allowed to visit Syria11:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan rise to No 2 in ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League11:23 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for annual Baisakhi festival11:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- AJK assembly adopts resolution declaring Pakistan as ultimate destiny ...10:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith hits out at PM Imran over controversial comments linking rape with ...
11:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Meera admitted to a mental hospital in US?09:45 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Disha Patani wishes Hollywood legend Jackie Chan on his birthday10:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as her life partner07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Ultimate comfort foods that save time and effort04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021