Wasim Akram, Shaheen Shah Afridi among cricketers celebrating Arshad Nadeem's victory

Maheen Khawaja 04:40 PM | 28 Aug, 2023
Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan's dynamic pace duo, comprised of the talented Shaheen Afridi and the fiery Haris Rauf, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable silver medal triumph at the World Athletics Championship in the picturesque city of Budapest, Hungary.

In a feat that reverberated with pride, Arshad Nadeem showcased his mettle by executing a spectacular throw of 87.82 meters during his third attempt, securing a coveted place on the medal podium.

"Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 you made us all proud. Best of luck for Olympics 2024! Keep it up, Masha’Allah." he said.

Wasim Akram penned a heartfelt note on Instagram stating, "Take a bow Arshad Nadeem… the whole Pakistan is celebrating your silver medal … worth more than a gold … in World Athletics Championship. Why I said it’s worth more than a gold is that you don’t get the top level facilities other athletes get, but you still excelled. So pleasing that we are celebrating achievement other than in cricket!"

Shadab Khan tweeted "The entire country salutes you Arshad Nadeem. I just want to say, I am your fan. May u always stay blessed."

Former cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar said "Mubarak Arshad Nadeem. You are our pride. You prove it time & again!!"

Bismah Maroof said "Many Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on winning the silver medal at the World Athletic Championship. With unwavering determination and limited resources, you've once again proven that true champions rise above all odds. Pakistan salutes you #WorldAthleticsChamps"

Muhammad Rizwan said, "Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 on becoming the first-ever Pakistani to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship Masha'Allah! We are proud to have an amazing athlete like you and we believe in your consistent hard work and efforts to help Pakistan win Gold one day Insha'Allah." 

Hassan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed also took to their handles to laud the player.

Arshad's achievement transcends the boundaries of time and place, inscribing itself as an indelible chapter in Pakistan's sporting legacy. This historic milestone marked Pakistan's inaugural medal at the esteemed World Athletics Championship, an achievement that will continue to reverberate through time, inspiring generations to pursue excellence on the global stage.

