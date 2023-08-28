Wasim Akram, Shaheen Shah Afridi among cricketers celebrating Arshad Nadeem's victory

Pakistan's dynamic pace duo, comprised of the talented Shaheen Afridi and the fiery Haris Rauf, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable silver medal triumph at the World Athletics Championship in the picturesque city of Budapest, Hungary.
In a feat that reverberated with pride, Arshad Nadeem showcased his mettle by executing a spectacular throw of 87.82 meters during his third attempt, securing a coveted place on the medal podium.
"Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 you made us all proud. Best of luck for Olympics 2024! Keep it up, Masha’Allah." he said.
Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 you made us all proud. Best of luck for Olympics 2024! Keep it up, Masha’Allah. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qaU6NoZW06— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 28, 2023
Wasim Akram penned a heartfelt note on Instagram stating, "Take a bow Arshad Nadeem… the whole Pakistan is celebrating your silver medal … worth more than a gold … in World Athletics Championship. Why I said it’s worth more than a gold is that you don’t get the top level facilities other athletes get, but you still excelled. So pleasing that we are celebrating achievement other than in cricket!"
View this post on Instagram
Shadab Khan tweeted "The entire country salutes you Arshad Nadeem. I just want to say, I am your fan. May u always stay blessed."
The entire country salutes you Arshad Nadeem. I just want to say, I am your fan. May u always stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/gYzT2fpkTS— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 27, 2023
Former cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar said "Mubarak Arshad Nadeem. You are our pride. You prove it time & again!!"
Mubarak Arshad Nadeem. You are our pride. You prove it time & again!! pic.twitter.com/nd9ZHHdoVz— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 28, 2023
Bismah Maroof said "Many Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on winning the silver medal at the World Athletic Championship. With unwavering determination and limited resources, you've once again proven that true champions rise above all odds. Pakistan salutes you #WorldAthleticsChamps"
Many Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on winning the silver medal at the World Athletic Championship. With unwavering determination and limited resources, you've once again proven that true champions rise above all odds. Pakistan salutes you ???????? #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/5Dk9q3Wf2r— Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) August 28, 2023
Muhammad Rizwan said, "Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 on becoming the first-ever Pakistani to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship Masha'Allah! We are proud to have an amazing athlete like you and we believe in your consistent hard work and efforts to help Pakistan win Gold one day Insha'Allah."
Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 on becoming first-ever Pakistani to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championship Masha'Allah!— Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) August 28, 2023
We are proud to have an amazing athlete like you and we believe in your consistent hard work and efforts helping Pakistan win Gold one day… pic.twitter.com/FXW5AxA1Pq
Hassan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed also took to their handles to laud the player.
Pride of Pakistan ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/93Y2icaEs3— Hassan Ali ???????? (@RealHa55an) August 27, 2023
Bohat bohat Mubarak ho @ArshadOlympian1 Bhai on winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship!— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) August 28, 2023
Pakistan is proud of you and I wish you more success in your upcoming competition. Aap se he Pakistan ka naam roshan hota hai. Good luck ???????? pic.twitter.com/AnNiMqYhqN
Arshad's achievement transcends the boundaries of time and place, inscribing itself as an indelible chapter in Pakistan's sporting legacy. This historic milestone marked Pakistan's inaugural medal at the esteemed World Athletics Championship, an achievement that will continue to reverberate through time, inspiring generations to pursue excellence on the global stage.
