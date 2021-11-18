BANvPAK: Pakistan announces 12-man squad for first T20 against Bangladesh
Asif Ali, Imad Wasim absent from squad as new players are expected to be tested
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan on Thursday announced a 12-man squad for the first T20 fixture against Bangladesh.
The match is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Two of the players have not been included in the final squad as the selectors have decided to rest Asif Ali and Imad Wasim for the first game. Previously, ‘the Professor’ Hafeez announced to withdraw from the Bangladesh tour.
The second and third T20s of the series will be played at the same venue on November 20 and 22, said the PCB.
Pakistan squad
Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.
12 member squad for the first #BANvPAK T20I announced#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/KqRv8eXQRV— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 18, 2021
Meanwhile, Bangla Tigers rest Mushfiqur Rahim for the limited-over series against Green Shirts.
Following the T20 games, Shaheens will play the hosts in two Test matches. Skipper Babar Azam and the team management will test Haider and Wasim alternates along with young player Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series ... 07:14 PM | 15 Nov, 2021
DHAKA – Pakistan on Monday announced the men’s cricket team for the two Tests against Bangladesh, which ...
- TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail04:38 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
- TikToker Hareem Shah's prank call to Sheikh Rashid draws severe ...04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings of another five in ...03:15 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
-
-
- Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir to collaborate for an upcoming project06:16 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021