UK unveils ample opportunities for Pakistani youth with revised immigration system
Web Desk
11:29 AM | 18 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – British officials announced a new immigration system for Pakistani youth allowing the ‘best and brightest’ to study, work and live in the United Kingdom.

British Permanent Home Secretary Matthew Rycroft, who is on a two-day visit to the South Asian country, made the announcement for UK Home Office’s new immigration system as officials discussed priorities and future cooperation between the two sides.

The new immigration system will level the global playing field for aspiring students and intellectuals who are willing to travel to the UK. It will also help Pakistani students to get benefits from the academic opportunities to enter the British job market.

It would especially be helpful to Pakistani students who like to benefit from the academic opportunities to enter one of the leading job markets.

Meanwhile, the British dignitary also held meetings at the Ministry of Interior, associated agencies and discussed the shared priorities and future cooperation to affirm bilateral ties.

