‘9X11 barrack, mutton dishes’ – Facilities available to Imran Khan in Attock jail revealed 

05:31 PM | 28 Aug, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A report carrying details about the facilities being provided to PTI Chairman Imran in Attock Jail, where he is serving his three-year jail term in the Toshakahan case, was submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday. 

Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Mansoor Awan submitted the reports in line with the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. 

The report revealed that the former prime minister had been detained in a high-observation protected block while barrack adjacent to the PTI chief’s barrack had been vacated for security reasons. 

It said Imran Khan had been kept in a 9X11 barrack with a washroom measuring 7X4, a fan and solid floor. The report added that a mattress, air cooler, table and chair have also been provided to the PTI chief under a better class facility. The attorney general said a 21-inch TV, and fresh news

It said four copies of Holy Quran with English translation and 25 books on history had been provided to him for reading. 

The report said staff is available for cleaning of clothes, barrack and washroom on daily basis, adding that 54 personnel have been deployed to ensure his security. 

As per the law, the relatives of the detainee can visit him for two to three hours on every Tuesday while his legal team can meet him on every Wednesday for two to three hours. The report said the PTI chief had met his wife and lawyers for three times during August 7 to 23. 

The report also include details of food provided to Imran Khan in the jail. It said Khan used to eat bread, omelet, yogurt and tea in the breakfast, adding that fresh fruits and vegetables are offered for lunch and dinner. 

At the wish of the PTI chief, he is given “desi” chicken twice a week and mutton cooked in “desi ghee” is provided once a week to him. 

