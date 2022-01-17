Sania Mirza all praise for the lovely bond between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Indian Tennis queen Sania Mirza has expressed her admiration after Bollywood star Anushka Sharma supported her husband Virat Kohli's announcement to step down as the skipper of India's Test team.
Taking to Instagram, the tennis star re-shared the Sultan actor's post and complimented the Indian power couple's unbreakable bond: "This (heart emoji). Partners. Strength. Pride."
Moreover, Kohli shocked the cricket world by abruptly resigning as the national side's Test captain. Considered one of the best batsmen of his era, his announcement created a furore.
???????? pic.twitter.com/huBL6zZ7fZ— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 15, 2022
After Kohli's announcement, the Bollywood diva wrote a heartfelt note to Kohli to pay tribute to his Test cricket career and said that she is proud of him.
Back in 2017, Anushka and Virat got married at a beautiful destination wedding and they are parents to a daughter Vamika together.
Anushka Sharma pens emotional note for Virat ... 06:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has lauded her husband Virat Kohli's seven years of Indian captaincy in Test ...
