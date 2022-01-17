Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: BX Polo win opener

LAHORE – BX Polo Team won the opening day match of the Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship that got underway here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Monday.

 Total three teams are participating in this junior event, which is being conducted to promote polo from grassroots level. The teams include Gobi's Paints, BX Polo Team and Remington JPF Polo Team.

Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said that this event is a Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) calendar event, which is being participated by the emerging polo players, who will exhibit their prowess throughout the event and the best ones will win this prestigious event. These youngsters are being provided proper platform by the PPA and JPF so that these future polo stars may excel at higher level.

The only match of the opening day saw BX Polo Team thrashing Gobi's Paints by a huge margin of 15 goals to nil. Muhammad Matloob Aizad emerged as hero of the match as he not only displayed high-quality polo skills but also converted magnificent nine goals from the winning side. The other contributors were Makhdoom Murad Shah, Mustafa Zeeshan and Yousaf Rasool - all banged in a brace each.

JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary General Maj (R) Babar Mahboob, polo players and a good number of families and polo enthusiasts were present on the occasion to witness the action-packed encounter. On Tuesday, Gobi's Paints will take on Remington JPF in the only match of the day at 3:00 pm.

