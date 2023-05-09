Pakistani celebrities express outrage over Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistan has been embroiled in a significant political upheaval for the past year, resulting in the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.
The nation has witnessed ongoing protests and frequent confrontations between the ruling party and the opposition. After a year filled with legal battles and clashes, the former Prime Minister himself, Imran Khan, was arrested today by Rangers within the premises of the Islamabad High Court. Reports have emerged suggesting that he has faced mistreatment, particularly regarding his injured leg, which was fractured by four bullets last year.
In light of these events, numerous Pakistani celebrities voiced their strong reactions on their social media platforms.
Mr Khan has been arrested for maligning the defenders of our country. No one will be allowed to attack the army. Long Live Pak Army.— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) May 9, 2023
One such celebrity, Mishi Khan, shared a brief video expressing her solidarity and commitment to attending Imran Khan's hearing while offering prayers for a favourable outcome.
#BehindYouSkipper. Here to support the one and only Mr @ImranKhanPTI ???????? pic.twitter.com/P0YVCdKKzN— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) May 9, 2023
Absolute disgusting state of affairs and I stand with Imran Khan.— Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) May 9, 2023
Unbelievable https://t.co/ViQ4xOjbvU— Azekah Daniel (@azekahdaniel1) May 9, 2023
Abay inkay baap ka mulk thori hai— hasan raheem (@hasanraheeem) May 9, 2023
Popular Youtuber Shahveer Jaffrey posted "Nerves of STEEEELLL! #ImranKhan"
Nerves of STEEEELLL! #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/smey5Gzrem— Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) May 9, 2023
Shaan tweeted "ALLAH.. madad farma dain.. @ImranKhanPTI is in the prayers of the nation.."
ALLAH.. madad farma dain ????????.. @ImranKhanPTI is in the prayers of the nation.. pic.twitter.com/Q8smPcEVok— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) May 9, 2023
Expressing her dismay, Atiqa Odho expressed her thoughts on Instagram, stating,"Imran Khan was arrested while sitting inside the court. Shameful! He was there to get bail but they used the moment to NAB him instead. Chief Justice should insist he's presented back in court to ensure his safety at once! Any citizen following the law and respecting the courts of Pakistan deserves security!"
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, many celebrities like Aiman Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Ahsan Mohsin, Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi, Ahmed Ali Butt, Maya Ali, Usama Khan and many others urged their fans to fight back while many posted stories with the caption "#linehasbeencrossed"
