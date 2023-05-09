Search

Lifestyle

WATCH — Indian singer Shaan kicks off his acting career

Web Desk 07:20 PM | 9 May, 2023
WATCH — Indian singer Shaan kicks off his acting career
Source: Shaan Mukherji (Instagram)

Indian music industry's renowned playback singer Shaan Mukherji, mononymously known as Shaan, is gearing up to try his luck in the acting industry following his illustrious career in the music field. The 50-year-old singer will be seen in a musical film, titled Musical School, alongside actors Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi, directed by Paparao Biyyala.

Although the Chaand Sifarish famed singer is well acquainted with the camera —  having done many cameo appearances  — this project will show Shaan as a leading character. The Tune Kaha Jab Se Haan singer reportedly revealed that he was working on a song for the film, and did not imagine to have ended up essaying a pivotal role in the movie. 

The singer-songwriter reportedly stated, "When I first began working on a song for Music School, I had no idea I would end up starring in it as well. It so happened that when I was recording the song, the director of the film Paparao Biyyala felt I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and proposed the idea to cast me."

Recalling his 'beautiful' experience, the singer said, "I had an idea of the story as I was recording the song, but when Paparao sir narrated the script, I was instantly on board. It was an extremely beautiful journey shooting for the film, we majorly shot in Goa and it added to the beauty and lively experience."

"I am extremely thankful to Paparao sir for giving me this opportunity and making me a part of his passion project," he added.

The upcoming film, Musical School, set to release this week, revolves around the academic pressure imposed on children by their parents, teachers, and society, reported India Today.

On the professional front, Shaan has released a number of songs including Pyaar To Bas Pyaar Hai, Shri Ram Chalisa, Jai Shree Mahakal, Hum Tum Tum Hum, Meri Zindagi, Bura Na Maano Holi Hai, Khele Holi, Kismat, and Pal Bhar To Thehro to name a few.

Shaan Mukherji calls out Indian trolls after getting backlash for wishing his Muslim fans on Eid

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistani singer to perform at King Charles III coronation concert

08:16 PM | 6 May, 2023

WATCH – Asim Azhar releases first song from his international collaboration

10:28 PM | 5 May, 2023

Turkish singer sentenced to one year in jail over joke about religious schools

11:36 PM | 5 May, 2023

WATCH – Trailer release of Ahmed Ali Akbar's 'Idiots'

12:21 AM | 4 May, 2023

Shaan Shahid criticises Faisal Qureshi's MBG, calls him inexperienced

06:39 PM | 3 May, 2023

Mani reveals Aamir Liaquat wanted to play his role in Money Back Guarantee

05:32 PM | 3 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zara Noor Abbas shares her personal journey of faith and deep love ...

09:21 PM | 9 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 9th May 2023

09:04 AM | 9 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 288.15
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.8 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 191 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 9, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: