WATCH — Indian singer Shaan kicks off his acting career

Indian music industry's renowned playback singer Shaan Mukherji, mononymously known as Shaan, is gearing up to try his luck in the acting industry following his illustrious career in the music field. The 50-year-old singer will be seen in a musical film, titled Musical School, alongside actors Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi, directed by Paparao Biyyala.

Although the Chaand Sifarish famed singer is well acquainted with the camera — having done many cameo appearances — this project will show Shaan as a leading character. The Tune Kaha Jab Se Haan singer reportedly revealed that he was working on a song for the film, and did not imagine to have ended up essaying a pivotal role in the movie.

The singer-songwriter reportedly stated, "When I first began working on a song for Music School, I had no idea I would end up starring in it as well. It so happened that when I was recording the song, the director of the film Paparao Biyyala felt I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and proposed the idea to cast me."

Recalling his 'beautiful' experience, the singer said, "I had an idea of the story as I was recording the song, but when Paparao sir narrated the script, I was instantly on board. It was an extremely beautiful journey shooting for the film, we majorly shot in Goa and it added to the beauty and lively experience."

"I am extremely thankful to Paparao sir for giving me this opportunity and making me a part of his passion project," he added.

The upcoming film, Musical School, set to release this week, revolves around the academic pressure imposed on children by their parents, teachers, and society, reported India Today.

On the professional front, Shaan has released a number of songs including Pyaar To Bas Pyaar Hai, Shri Ram Chalisa, Jai Shree Mahakal, Hum Tum Tum Hum, Meri Zindagi, Bura Na Maano Holi Hai, Khele Holi, Kismat, and Pal Bhar To Thehro to name a few.