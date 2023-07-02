Jack Ma departs for Uzbekistan after a brief Pakistan visit

LAHORE – Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has reportedly concluded his quick private visit to Pakistan.

The Chinese business mogul landed in Islamabad on June 29, travelled to Lahore, and then took a private plane to Uzbekistan the next day.

The 58-year-old avoided interacting with government officials and the media throughout his brief trip since it was simply a private visit. In addition to one American and one Danish citizen, the business mogul was joined by five people from his place of origin.

He spent time in Nepal at the Dwarika Hotel in Kathmandu, explored the city, and went to popular Thamel, Kalimati Market, and Bhaktapur Durbar Square.

Jack Ma was in Lahore, and even the Chinese Embassy was unaware of his engagement in Pakistan, according to Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, a former minister of state and current head of the Board of Investment (BOI).

https://twitter.com/MAzfarAhsan/status/1675140437789614081

The well-known Chinese entrepreneur and philanthropist "was actually in Lahore on purely a private visit," he tweeted.