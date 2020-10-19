Swiss envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief at GHQ
06:19 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan and Afghanistan Benedict de Cerjat called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, the military's media wing said on Monday.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation.
The Swiss envoy appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both countries and pledged to further improve the same. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution for conflict prevention in the region.
