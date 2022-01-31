Meera is Atiq-ur-Rehman’s wife, court declares

A sessions court in Lahore on Monday dismissed Pakistani film actress Meera’s plea for dissolution of her marriage and declared her the wife of businessman Atiq-ur-Rehman.

Additional Sessions Judge Mazhar Abbas gave his verdict on Meera’s appeal against the decision of a family court that had declared the ‘Nazar’ actress wife of Atiq.

Meera had pleaded that she was not Atiq’s wife and that he had got a fake Nikah certificate prepared.

It is pertinent to mention here that the businessman claimed he married the Inteha actress back in 2007. Their house located in the defence area in Lahore was said to be the cause of dispute between the two.

Atiq claimed that Meera was his wife before filing a case against her in the court. The complainant also submitted substantiating evidence like nikkahnama and pictures from the marriage ceremony. However, Meera denied the evidence and called it forged.

Also, Atiq had accused Meera of entering into a marriage with Captain Naveed in 2013 without getting divorce from him.