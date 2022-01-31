Which case Chief Justice Gulzar will hear on his retirement day?

ISLAMABAD — The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict in the Sindh local government powers case on Tuesday.

On the last day of his tenure on February 1, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad would announce his verdict on a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

It is worth mentioning here that the MQM and the now ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had submitted their petitions for devolution of local government powers in Sindh in 2017.

The court had separated the PTI’s application from the MQM’s and reserved its judgement in the case on October 26, 2020.

Justice Gulzar is going to retire from the judicial service after performing his duties as the Supreme Court judge for 10 years and the top judge of Pakistan for two years, two months and 10 days.