Which case Chief Justice Gulzar will hear on his retirement day?
Share
ISLAMABAD — The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict in the Sindh local government powers case on Tuesday.
On the last day of his tenure on February 1, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad would announce his verdict on a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).
It is worth mentioning here that the MQM and the now ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had submitted their petitions for devolution of local government powers in Sindh in 2017.
The court had separated the PTI’s application from the MQM’s and reserved its judgement in the case on October 26, 2020.
Justice Gulzar is going to retire from the judicial service after performing his duties as the Supreme Court judge for 10 years and the top judge of Pakistan for two years, two months and 10 days.
Justice Umar Ata Bandial set to become next Chief ... 02:53 PM | 12 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan on February 2 as the ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Which case Chief Justice Gulzar will hear on his retirement day?11:40 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
- Gold price drops by Rs850 per tola in Pakistan10:30 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan plans to convert ID cards into digital wallets10:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Bilal Maqsood all set to launch himself as solo artist after parting ...06:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Asfar Hussain talks about his musical journey and “Mehram”04:16 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021