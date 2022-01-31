Which case Chief Justice Gulzar will hear on his retirement day?

11:40 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Which case Chief Justice Gulzar will hear on his retirement day?
Share

ISLAMABAD — The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict in the Sindh local government powers case on Tuesday. 

On the last day of his tenure on February 1, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad would announce his verdict on a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). 

It is worth mentioning here that the MQM and the now ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had submitted their petitions for devolution of local government powers in Sindh in 2017. 

The court had separated the PTI’s application from the MQM’s and reserved its judgement in the case on October 26, 2020. 

Justice Gulzar is going to retire from the judicial service after performing his duties as the Supreme Court judge for 10 years and the top judge of Pakistan for two years, two months and 10 days. 

Justice Umar Ata Bandial set to become next Chief ... 02:53 PM | 12 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan on February 2 as the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan plans to convert ID cards into digital ...
10:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman acquitted in property ...
08:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Pak-Uzbek Friendship Council's election results ...
06:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from ...
05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
More than dozen opposition lawmakers ...
05:08 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Yousuf Raza Gilani steps down as Senate ...
04:29 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera is Atiq-ur-Rehman’s wife, court declares
11:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr