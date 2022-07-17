PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and close aide of Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, was arrested from Muzaffargarh for violating Section 144.

Punjab Home Minister and provincial government spokesperson Ataullah Tarar confirmed the development, saying the defiant politician was held for suspicion of causing a public nuisance amid the polling process.

On the other hand, Gill rapped the Punjab government for arresting him without any warrant. PTI leader also refused to have any Frontier Corps guards.

Earlier in the day, a large contingent of police arrived in Muzaffargarh to arrest Shahbaz Gill for moving around in the area with the Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Cops said that they came to bring the FC personnel back, maintaining that armed personnel were not allowed to move around in the area as polling was underway.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters flocked to Twitter as news of Gill’s arrest went viral on social media.

Condemning the arbitrary arrest of his close aide, former PM Imran Khan said Shahbaz Gill was arrested to rig elections and spread fear in people.

Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try & rig elections & spread fear in ppl. These fascist tactics will not work & our ppl will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of Imported govt should realise damage they are doing to our nation — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022

PTI chief said these fascist tactics will not work and our people will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of Imported govt should realise damage they are doing to our nation, he added.

More to follow...